KBO champions Bears retain Cuban hitting machine Fernandez
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean baseball champions Doosan Bears said Wednesday they'll bring back their Cuban hitter Jose Miguel Fernandez for another season.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team signed Fernandez, the 2019 league hits leader, to a new one-year deal worth up to US$900,000. He'll make $450,000 in guaranteed salary and earn an additional $450,000 in incentives.
Fernandez made $700,000 in 2019, in a deal that included a $50,000 signing bonus and $350,000 in incentives.
The 31-year-old led the KBO with 197 hits while playing in all 144 games. He finished second in the batting race with a .344 average. He also ranked in the top 10 in runs scored, doubles and RBIs.
The signing of Fernandez completed the foreign player picture for the Bears. They'd earlier parted ways with two pitchers, Josh Lindblom and Seth Frankoff, and acquired Chris Flexen and Raul Alcantara in their stead.
KBO teams can each sign up to three foreign players, with no more than two being pitchers.
