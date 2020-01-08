Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes 2nd most-viewed foreign film in S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Walt Disney's film "Frozen 2" became the second most-watched foreign film in South Korean history on Wednesday, tallying over 13.62 million admissions.
The animated flick set the record earlier in the day based on a real-time box-office tally from the Korean Film Council, beating the previous No. 2 "Avatar," which sold 13.48 million tickets from 2009 to 2010.
Released on Nov. 21 in South Korea, the film has been trailing the all-time most-watched foreign film in the country, Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame." It has risen to the sixth spot on the most-viewed list for all films.
It has generated box-office revenue of US$451.41 million in North America and US$1.32 billion worldwide.
"Frozen 2" is about a journey beyond the kingdom of Arendelle three years after the events of the first film. As a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa, she, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf travel to discover the origin of Elsa's magical power and save the endangered kingdom.
