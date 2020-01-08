Go to Contents
Ex-justice minister's wife seeks bail

23:31 January 08, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife, who was arrested over allegations related to their daughter's college admission and a financial investment, has applied for bail on grounds of failing health and her right to defense, the court said Wednesday.

Chung Kyung-sim, a university professor, filed the request at the Seoul Central District Court.

She was arrested in late October and faces trial on 15 counts related to her involvement in a dubious private equity fund and alleged fabrication of her daughter's credentials for school admission.

Prosecutors said they are opposed to granting bail, citing the possibility that Chung could destroy evidence.
