Trump announces more sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. bases

02:23 January 09, 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced "powerful" sanctions on Iran in response to Tehran's attacks on two U.S. bases in Iraq.

Trump said in a televised address from the White House that there were no American casualties from Tuesday's ballistic missile launches targeting the bases, which came in retaliation for the U.S. slaying of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

"As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime," the president said. "These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior."

Trump said the American military has been rebuilt under his administration to make it "stronger than ever before."

"The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it," he said. "We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent."

This Reuters photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump delivering a statement about Iran flanked by U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington on Jan. 8, 2020. (Yonhap)

