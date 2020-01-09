Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Iran 'slaps U.S. in the face,' but Trump says U.S. doesn't want to use missiles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution reshuffle replaces all senior prosecutors who targeted presidential office (Kookmin Daily)
-- Iran's retaliatory missile attack, U.S. says will impose more sanctions on Iran (Donga llbo)
-- Top prosecutor's team completely replaced (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Reshuffle replaces all aides of top prosecutor looking into presidential office (Segye Times)
-- Massacre of top prosecutor's team that has been looking into Moon administration (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Massacre of prosecution, reshuffle mutilates hands and feet of top prosecutor (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top prosecutor's close aides who had been investigating current administration all replaced (Hankyoreh)
-- Iran's revenge on U.S., Middle East wrapped in flames (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Iran attacks U.S. bases, tensions heighten in Middle East (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Despite Iran's missile attack, Trump says won't react militarily (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hormuz choice gets more fraught (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Iran fires missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq (Korea Herald)
-- Iran attack targets U.S. forces in Iraq (Korea Times)
(END)