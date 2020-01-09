(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 9)

Iran's missile attacks on military bases in Iraq hosting U.S. soldiers are setting off alarms in the Middle East. Early morning Wednesday, the Iranian Army fired more than 10 ground-to-ground ballistic missiles at two bases as revenge for the killing of Qassim Suleimani, Iran's most powerful military commander, by the United States. Responding to Iran's counterattack — code-named "Martyr Suleimani" — the United States threatened to consider all available options. As the conflict that began with a U.S. drone attack is expected to escalate, it will certainly have an impact on our oil imports and the safety of Koreans residing in the region.