Samsung Engineering-led consortium wins 4.3 tln-won plant order from Algeria

09:19 January 09, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. said Thursday its consortium has received a 4.3 trillion-won (US$3.7 billion) order to build an oil refinery in Algeria.

Under a deal signed with Algeria's state oil firm Sonatrach, Samsung Group's plant building unit and Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas will build the facility that will be capable of refining about 110,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Samsung Engineering said it will take 52 months to complete the facility in Hassi Messaoud, about 600 kilometers southwest of Algiers.

Samsung Engineering said its stake in the project is worth about 1.9 trillion won and the rest is held by Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas.

