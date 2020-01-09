Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK #BIS

BOK Gov. Lee to attend BIS meeting

12:00 January 09, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's central bank will head to Switzerland this week to attend a Bank for International Settlement (BIS) meeting, the Bank of Korea said Thursday.

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will head to Basel on Friday for the meeting of governors from 60 BIS member central banks.

The bimonthly meeting will be held Sunday and Monday.

"During the meeting, Gov. Lee will discuss current conditions facing the global economy and financial market," the bank said.

"Also as a member of the BIS Board of Directors, he will attend a board meeting and a meeting of the Economic Consultative Committee," it added.

Lee will return home Wednesday.

Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK