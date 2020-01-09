(2nd LD) S. Korea's NSC checks emergency response system in Middle East
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials on Thursday reviewed the country's "emergency response system" for its citizens and firms in the Middle East and ships sailing through the area where military tensions have increased, Cheong Wa Dae said.
In a standing committee session of the National Security Council (NSC), they assessed the current security conditions involving the stand-off between Iran and the United States, which have traded tit-for-tat attacks.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom and Vice Industry, Trade and Energy Minister Cheong Seung-il provided briefings on the potential impact to Asia's fourth-largest economy, including the supply of oil and gas, from the crisis in the region, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
The NSC members agreed to continue closely monitoring related situations and take measures if necessary, it added.
They also reviewed ways to cooperate with the international community to help promptly ease tensions and stabilize security conditions there.
The economic policymakers attended the NSC session, although they are not formal members of the panel.
With Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, travelling to Washington, D.C., for consultations with his American and Japanese counterparts, Noh Young-min, presidential chief of staff, presided over the meeting.
It marked the second session of the NSC standing committee this week, following the previous one on Monday.
