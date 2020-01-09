Rival parties agree to handle non-contentious bills first in plenary session
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- A plenary session of the National Assembly looked set to open Thursday afternoon following a deal between ruling and opposition parties to prioritize the handling of pending bills aimed at improving people's livelihoods.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) plan to put a host of relevant bills to vote immediately. But they agreed to put several contentious fast-tracked bills on the back burner. Those included proposed legislation on granting police more investigative authority.
The DP and the LKP have left the door open for negotiations on the prosecution reform bills before they are introduced formally at the plenary session, probably on Friday.
Also at issue is a package of bills on toughening regulations on private pre-schools with state subsidies to enhance the transparency of their accounting practices.
The ruling party warned that the LKP is running out of time.
The DP leader, Rep. Lee Hae-chan, said his party would be able to wrap up the long-delayed legislative process by the middle of this month.
Earlier in the day, the parliament's legislation and judiciary committee passed three bills on collecting and using personal data for compiling statistics and research purposes for the public interest.
The bills are apparently on course to be passed on Thursday.
The panel, however, did not touch on the so-called anti-Tada bill on banning Taxi-style services with rented mini-vans and outsourced drivers.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)