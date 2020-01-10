Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:05 January 10, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential office, gov't, ruling part tighten grips on prosecution reform (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LKP decides to join a civic groups-led committee for conservatives unity (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office, gov't, ruling party launch onslaught on prosecution general, LKP accuses justice minister of power abuse (Donga llbo)
-- Presidential office, gov't, ruling party come together to bash prosecution general for 'disobedience' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moves to unify conservative political camps gather ground, bumpy roads ahead before opening new party (Segye Times)
-- Prosecution general condemned for disobedience amid attempts to expel him (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Following massacre, even PM lashes out at prosecution general (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung calls for compliance committee's activities only with info provided by the firm (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential office, PM, justice minister launch joint onslaught on prosecution general (Hankook Ilbo)
--'All firms should be tech companies for survival' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Surge in lawsuits in labor circle sparked by pro-labor union rulings (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Prosecution general loses his team in big reshuffle (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kang says U.S., Korea could differ on troop dispatch to Strait of Hormuz (Korea Herald)
-- Repercussions expected after prosecution reshuffle (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK