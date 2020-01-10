Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential office, gov't, ruling part tighten grips on prosecution reform (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LKP decides to join a civic groups-led committee for conservatives unity (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office, gov't, ruling party launch onslaught on prosecution general, LKP accuses justice minister of power abuse (Donga llbo)
-- Presidential office, gov't, ruling party come together to bash prosecution general for 'disobedience' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moves to unify conservative political camps gather ground, bumpy roads ahead before opening new party (Segye Times)
-- Prosecution general condemned for disobedience amid attempts to expel him (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Following massacre, even PM lashes out at prosecution general (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung calls for compliance committee's activities only with info provided by the firm (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential office, PM, justice minister launch joint onslaught on prosecution general (Hankook Ilbo)
--'All firms should be tech companies for survival' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Surge in lawsuits in labor circle sparked by pro-labor union rulings (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Prosecution general loses his team in big reshuffle (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kang says U.S., Korea could differ on troop dispatch to Strait of Hormuz (Korea Herald)
-- Repercussions expected after prosecution reshuffle (Korea Times)
(END)