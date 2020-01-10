(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 10)

There seems to be no argument that the reshuffle reflected the general perception among Moon's supporters and liberal politicians that the investigations into Cho Kuk and the presidential office were motivated by "political" prosecutors to deter reform and protect their vested interests. Given that Cho, a law professor, was the architect of the reform plans and that the Korean prosecution has a shameful history of political intervention, their claims that these probes have been "unfair and excessive" are partly understandable. However, it is true that the ongoing investigations will lose momentum due to the reassignments. It is also not hard to imagine how frustrating the replacements are for Yoon and his followers.