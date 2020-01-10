(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 10)

The Blue House and the Justice Ministry must not hamper the prosecution's investigations. There are rumors that they will hinder the probe through a follow-up reshuffle of prosecutors across the country. Even if the Blue House does that, it must not replace prosecutors who have been directly dealing with the cases. The government must not forget a warning from former prosecutor general Kim Joon-gyu, who said, "Former democracy movement activists are destroying the very foundation of our democracy."

