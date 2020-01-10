S. Korea named host of 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

The KSOC announced its bid for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in August last year. The Future Winter Host Commission said its recommendation for the South Korean bid was based on the following: a positive technical feasibility assessment; solid support from all levels of government; the opportunity to bring the Winter Youth Olympics to Asia for the first time after three editions hosted in Europe; the opportunity to build on the legacy of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics using the existing venues; and the opportunity to further leverage sport to continue dialogue for peace on the Korean Peninsula.