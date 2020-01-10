Prosecution raids presidential office in election-meddling probe
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- State prosecutors on Friday raided a division at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae as part of its ongoing probe into an election-meddling case involving the incumbent Ulsan mayor, a close presidential confidant.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it launched a raid on a Cheong Wa Dae unit that covers policies on supporting provincial governments in relation to election-meddling allegations in the industrial city 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The raid apparently aimed at securing evidence on whether presidential officials conspired to help Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho win an election in June 2018, in which he beat then-mayor Kim Gi-hyeon.
The election-meddling allegations triggered a massive investigation after former mayor Kim claimed that the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency deliberately raided his office a few months ahead of the election and that the presidential office was behind the move.
Kim alleged that some presidential officials compiled a document on bribery allegations involving his confidants based on tips from the city's Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi, which led to the raid that negatively affected his election campaign.
