S. Korea, U.S. Army chiefs to meet in Washington this week

11:00 January 12, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook will visit the United States this week for talks with his U.S. counterpart to discuss ways to boost ties between their services, Suh's office said Sunday.

During his seven-day official visit starting on Sunday, Suh is scheduled to meet with U.S. Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville to reaffirm the allies' staunch alliance and find ways to boost exchanges and cooperation between the militaries, according to the Army.

The general is also planning to visit the U.S. Army Futures Command, through which he will learn its visions and strategies for advancement, the Army added.

This file photo shows Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook giving a congratulatory speech at a conference on the "fourth industrial revolution, future war and world politics" in Seoul on July 29, 2019. (Yonhap)

