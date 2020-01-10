Go to Contents
S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un

17:17 January 10, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has formally congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday, South Korea's top presidential security adviser said Friday, returning from his trip to Washington, D.C.

Chung Eui-yong, head of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, had a brief meeting with Trump at the White House during the trip.

Trump had some congratulatory words for Kim on the occasion of his Jan. 8 birthday and asked President Moon Jae-in to deliver the message, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.

"As far as I know, the message was conveyed to North Korea in an appropriate manner," Chung told reporters at Incheon International Airport.

Chung Eui-yong, head of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, arrives at Incheon International Airport from Washington D.C. on Jan. 10, 2020. (Yonhap)

In the U.S. capital, he also had talks with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in the wake of a bilateral meeting with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and a trilateral session involving his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura.

