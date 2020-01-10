Go to Contents
In June summit, Kim told Trump he won't make unilateral concession: N.K. TV

23:49 January 10, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state broadcaster said Friday that leader Kim Jong-un made clear he won't make unilateral concessions and will push independently for economic development, during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in June.

The leaders had an impromptu summit at the truce village of Panmunjom along the inter-Korean border on June 30 amid stalled nuclear talks.

The North's Korean Central TV reported Kim's remarks in a documentary movie that traces Kim's achievements in 2019.

"We consider it important to resolve problems through dialogue and negotiation and hope true peace will descend as soon as possible. But we cannot comply with the American style of dialogue, which unilaterally pushes for its demands. We do not want to beg for peace at the dialogue table or trade it for something," he was quoted as having said at the meeting.

"Our future is what we choose and we make, not what you guarantee and point to," he said. "The obvious thing is that if the United States insists on the current political calculations, the prospect of resolution will be murky and very dangerous," he said.

He added his county will no longer be attached to the lifting of international sanctions.

"Sanctions forced on us by you have caused our people's pain, which has now turned into anger. We are no longer interested in sanctions nor the lifting of sanctions," he said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Freedom House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, on June 30, 2019, in this image captured from a documentary film aired by North Korea's official Korean Central TV on Jan. 10, 2020. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

