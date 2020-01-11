(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 11)

Students may be the last of our worries. A group of students at Inhun High School in Gwanak District in southern Seoul disclosed last October that they were forced to chant anti-Japan rally cries and have endured scorn from teachers for any conservative comments. At one high school in Yeosu, South Jeolla, an end-of-the-year test gave an example of Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Keum Tae-sup, a law school pupil of former justice minister Cho Kuk, who abstained from a vote on a new agency to investigate corruption among public employees, to illustrate an old Chinese saying that means "bite the hand that feeds you." (Cho was behind the bill creating the new agency, of course.) If teachers are politically biased, they can politicize education about elections. The education authority must prohibit one-sided political comments from teachers. Students are being deprived of their rights if they are denied of diversity and freedom of expression.