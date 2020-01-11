Nuke talks only possible when U.S. 'fully' accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Former North Korean chief nuclear envoy Kim Kye-gwan said Saturday that dialogue with the United States can resume only when it fully accepts Pyongyang's demands.
In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim, currently foreign ministry adviser, also stressed the North would not engage in negotiations on partial sanctions relief for dismantling the entirety of its core nuclear facility.
In addition, Kim noted that the North received U.S. President Donald Trump's letter congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his recent birthday. But he said it would be "foolish" to anticipate the North returning to dialogue based on the leader's friendly relations.
