Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK official #nuke talks

Nuke talks only possible when U.S. 'fully' accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official

15:14 January 11, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Former North Korean chief nuclear envoy Kim Kye-gwan said Saturday that dialogue with the United States can resume only when it fully accepts Pyongyang's demands.

In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim, currently foreign ministry adviser, also stressed the North would not engage in negotiations on partial sanctions relief for dismantling the entirety of its core nuclear facility.

In addition, Kim noted that the North received U.S. President Donald Trump's letter congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his recent birthday. But he said it would be "foolish" to anticipate the North returning to dialogue based on the leader's friendly relations.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK