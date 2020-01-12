Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 January 12, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-4 Cloudy 10
Incheon 01/-3 Cloudy 0
Suwon 02/-4 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 04/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 05/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 03/-4 Sunny 20
Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 20
Jeonju 05/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 06/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 20
Daegu 06/-1 Sunny 20
Busan 08/02 Sunny 0
(END)