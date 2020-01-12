2018 -- South Korea agrees to hold working-level talks with North Korea over the latter's plan to send an art troupe to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, held from Feb. 9-Feb. 25, the same year. The talks, held two days later at Panmunjeom, led to a series of exchanges between the divided Koreas, which were eventually followed by the historic first summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27.

