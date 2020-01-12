Startups Minister Park Young-sun named to Davos Forum's board
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- SMEs and Startups Minister Park Young-sun has become the first South Korean cabinet minister to join the board of trustees for the Davos Forum, the ministry announced Sunday.
Park told reporters on Jan. 3 that she'd been offered a position on the board for the annual meeting hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF). She then said in a radio interview on Friday that she will serve on the board.
"It goes to show how much the Davos Forum values policies for SMEs and startups," Park said.
The annual forum is held at the end of January in the Swiss town of Davos, bringing together CEOs from its 1,000 member companies, politicians, scholars and religious leaders, among others. Their discussions cover topics of global concern, including globalization, international conflicts and environmental issues.
