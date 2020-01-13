Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-N. Korea chief nuclear envoy says dialogue with U.S. can resume only when it fully accepts Pyongyang's demands (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-NK chief nuclear envoy asks S. Korea not to engage in NK-US relations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ex-NK chief nuclear envoy demands S. Korea not to engage in NK-US relations (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecutors at conflict over reforming state prosecution (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Unmanned, armed drones emerge as next-generation weapon (Segye Times)
-- Ex-NK chief nuclear envoy demands S. Korea not to engage in NK-US relations (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecutors at conflict over reforming state prosecution (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ex-N. Korea chief nuclear envoy says dialogue with U.S. can resume only when it fully accepts Pyongyang's demands (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecutors at conflict over reforming state prosecution (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Global IT giants emerge as target of diplomacy in era of AI (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 10 pct of high-income earners pay 80 pct of country's income taxes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North takes Hanoi offer off table (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Reforming the prosecution, or taming it? (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung, SK hynix shares to climb further (Korea Times)
