Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Jan. 13

09:15 January 13, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- National Assembly to vote on revision to Criminal Procedure Act

-- Academy Award nominations to be announced

-- Gov't reaction to N.K.'s statement on inter-Korean ties, nuclear talks

Economy & Finance

-- Exports data for first 10 days of Jan.

-- S. Korea's efforts to nurture hydrogen economy
(END)

