Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Jan. 13
09:15 January 13, 2020
General
-- National Assembly to vote on revision to Criminal Procedure Act
-- Academy Award nominations to be announced
-- Gov't reaction to N.K.'s statement on inter-Korean ties, nuclear talks
Economy & Finance
-- Exports data for first 10 days of Jan.
-- S. Korea's efforts to nurture hydrogen economy
