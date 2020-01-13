Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Stocks open higher on chemicals, telecoms

09:22 January 13, 2020

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad higher on Monday, as investors scooped up chemical and telecom shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.63 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,209.02 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Major large-cap shared were mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was unchanged while major chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.4 percent.

In contrast, SK Telecom, the country's top mobile carrier, was up 0.22 percent. KT, the No. 2 mobile operator, added 0.38 percent, and No. 3 player LG Uplus increased 0.78 percent.

LG Chem, the country's top chemicals firm, advanced 1.86 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,157.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.6 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK