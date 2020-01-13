'Parasite' named best foreign film at Critics' Choice Awards
SEOUL. Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Bong Joon-ho's black comedy thriller "Parasite" has been named best foreign-language film at this year's Critics' Choice Awards, continuing its rally during the U.S. awards season.
At the ceremony held by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (U.S. time), "Parasite" won the title given to the top non-English-language film of the year.
It competed with "Atlantis" by Valentyn Vasyanovych, "The Farewell" by Lulu Wang, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly, "Pain and Glory" by Pedro Almodovar and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Celine Sciamma.
At the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, "Parasite," a parable of two extreme families, was nominated in seven categories including best picture, best director and best original screenplay.
"Parasite," the top award winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival, has been adding to major trophies from North American film awards in the run-up to the Oscars ceremony in February.
It won best foreign-language film at the Golden Globe Awards last week, becoming the first South Korean-made film to win a prize at the awards held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
It is highly expected to be nominated in multiple sections for the upcoming Academy Awards, including best international feature film. The final list of the nominees for the 92nd Oscars will be released on Monday, with the awards ceremony to be held on Feb. 9.
