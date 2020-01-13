Assembly approves prime minister nominee
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Monday endorsed President Moon Jae-in's pick for new prime minister despite strong resistance from the main opposition party.
The legislature passed the confirmation motion for Chung Sye-kyun at a plenary session. The six-term ruling party lawmaker and former speaker was nominated last month.
Among the 278 lawmakers present, 164 voted to approve Chung's appointment, while 109 disapproved. One lawmaker abstained, with four votes declared invalid.
Most disapproval votes were believed to have been cast by lawmakers from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) that has been contending that sending the former parliamentary speaker to the No. 2 Cabinet post could undermine the principle of separation of powers.
Chung led the National Assembly for two years through the end of May 2018.
kdon@yna.co.kr
