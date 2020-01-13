Go to Contents
'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture

22:49 January 13, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Bong Joon-ho's sensation "Parasite" earned six nominations, including best picture, for the upcoming Academy Awards on Monday, becoming the first South Korean movie to compete at the world's biggest film event.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its final list of nominations for the 2020 Oscars Awards, to be held on Feb. 9.

"Parasite" was up for best picture, best directing, best original screenplay, best international feature film, production design and film editing.

It is the first time that a South Korean-made film made it to the final nominees list of the Academy Awards.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

