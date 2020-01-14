Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Special Measures Agreement

S. Korea, U.S. still apart on comprehensive defense deal: Seoul envoy

01:51 January 14, 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States remain apart on reaching a "comprehensive" deal on sharing the costs for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's chief negotiator said Monday.

Jeong Eun-bo made the remark to reporters upon arriving at Dulles International Airport ahead of the sixth round of defense cost sharing negotiations slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We're in the process of narrowing our differences on various issues, but it's also true that we continue to be apart on how to reach a comprehensive deal," he said.

Jeong Eun-bo, South Korea's chief negotiator for defense cost-sharing talks with the United States, speaks to reporters at Washington's Dulles International Airport on Jan. 13, 2020. (Yonhap)

Washington has sought increased contributions from Seoul in their new defense cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement, for this year.

The U.S. side is also reportedly seeking to add categories of costs to the agreement to include payments for rotational troop deployments to the peninsula.

"We are conducting discussions within the framework of the Special Measures Agreement," Jeong said, noting that Seoul believes it should receive a fair assessment of the contributions it makes to the alliance.

The comment comes as South Korea has been looking at ways to support U.S. security operations in the Middle East amid heightened tensions between Washington and Iran.

Key among them is the possibility of deploying South Korean troops to the Strait of Hormuz off Iran.

"Both sides are trying very hard to come up with a creative solution," Jeong said when asked if the prospects for an early deal are far off. "Our negotiations don't deal with just one issue, so we are working to find a compromise."

Negotiations for a new deal began in September but the two sides failed to reach an agreement before the previous SMA expired at the end of December.

A further delay could affect wage payments to South Korean civilians hired by U.S. bases on the peninsula.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK