Korean-language dailies

-- 'Chance to get paid extra,' said Coast Guard executives during Sewol tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Bill on rebalancing investigative power between prosecution, police passed; general election approaches closer (Kookmin Daily)

-- Less power for prosecution, more for police; rebalance on investigative power passed (Donga llbo)

-- Reform on prosecution finished as it loses authority to lead investigations (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecution loses control of investigations, police gain right to end them (Segye Times)

-- 50 ruling party officials hold celebration after passing all bills (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae, government, ruling party join forces to tie up prosecution (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Legislation process to reform prosecution completed (Hankyoreh)

-- PM Chung Sye-kyun requested Moon guarantee him with responsibility (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea dominated by protests, number doubles from Park's impeachment (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lime finances hostile takeovers, retail investors lose 2 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

