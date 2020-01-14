(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 14)

In his inauguration speech on Monday, Lee Seong-yun, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, urged his junior prosecutors to "exercise their power to indict criminals discreetly" to protect the rights of the people. "At every step in investigations, you have to think again and judge if your indictments are appropriate," he said. He also underscored the need to concentrate prosecutors' capabilities on cases that relate to the public's everyday lives, rather than politically charged cases. He never mentioned the public's obvious interest in probes into various types of corruption in officialdom.