2011 -- The Samho Jewelry, a South Korean chemical freighter with 21 crew members, including eight South Koreans, is hijacked by Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea while en route to Sri Lanka from the United Arab Emirates. All of the crew members of the 11,500-ton vessel are rescued in a raid by South Korean Navy commandos on Jan. 30, 2011, with five Somali pirates captured. The captured Somali pirates are later brought to South Korea to stand trial. The country's Supreme Court on Dec. 22, 2011, sentences the leader of the pirates to life imprisonment for attempting to kill the ship's South Korean captain. The four others receive sentences ranging from 12 to 15 years in prison.