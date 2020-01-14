U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
07:17 January 14, 2020
WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States said Monday it is keeping South Korea on a list of countries to monitor for currency practices.
The U.S. Treasury Department published the decision in a semiannual report to Congress, which also listed nine other countries, including China, Japan and Germany.
South Korea had hoped to be exempted after the Treasury indicated in its previous report in May that the fourth-largest Asian economy could be removed from the list if it continued to meet only one of the three criteria for a currency manipulator in the ensuing six-month period.
