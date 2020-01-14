Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Jan. 14
08:30 January 14, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Moon to have news conference for new year
-- New prime minister to be sworn in
-- Chief nuclear envoy to visit Washington this week
Economy & Finance
-- S. Korea remains on U.S. list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-- Financial market trend ahead of Sino-American trade deal
(END)
Keyword