Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Jan. 14

08:30 January 14, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to have news conference for new year

-- New prime minister to be sworn in

-- Chief nuclear envoy to visit Washington this week

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea remains on U.S. list of countries to monitor for currency practices

-- Financial market trend ahead of Sino-American trade deal
(END)

