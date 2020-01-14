Kia Motors to make investment of 29 tln won in next 6 years
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Tuesday it will invest 29 trillion won (US$25 billion) to develop future vehicle technologies in the next six years.
The investment will generate business opportunities in next-generation vehicles markets, improve profitability and help enhance shareholder value, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Kia aims to achieve an operating profit margin of 5 percent in 2022 and increase it to 6 percent in 2025 based on the investment, it said.
