Moon says it's early to be pessimistic about dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday it is premature to be gloomy about the Korea peace process, pointing out the relatively good personal relationship between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.
In his New Year press conference at Cheong Wa Dae, he said, "I think we are not at the stage for now to be pessimistic about South-North dialogue and North Korea-U.S. dialogue, although it's not a stage be optimistic."
He mentioned President Donald Trump's birthday greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week, which were sent in a personal letter.
Moon called it "very positive" and a "good idea," through which Trump emphasized his relationship with Kim once again.
Mutual trust between Trump and Kim has been maintained along with continued efforts for the resumption of talks, Moon added.
