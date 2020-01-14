Go to Contents
(LEAD) Moon urges prosecution's self-reform, saying it's still powerful

11:02 January 14, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday the state prosecution is still powerful despite a set of legislative measures to reform the organization.

He called for Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to push for "self-reform" while speaking at his New Year's press conference at Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon avoided a direct answer when asked if he has "confidence" in Yoon.

He stressed that his administration's prosecution reform drive is not related to ongoing investigations into high-profile scandals involving former and sitting Cheong Wa Dae officials.

The recent replacement of several senior prosecutors close to Yoon has nothing to do with the reform drive either, he added.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a news conference for the new year at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Jan. 14, 2020. (Yonhap)

The president was responding to questions about a controversy over the justice ministry's reassignment of Yoon's lieutenants.

Moon said the right to appoint new senior prosecutors by the president and the justice minister "should be respected."

He added that former Justice Minister Cho Kuk has made a lot of contributions to the prosecution reform drive.

Citing Cho's suffering from prosecutors' intensive probe into a scandal involving him and his family, Moon said that whether they are guilty or not will be revealed through court trials.

But Moon said he owes a "debt in heart" to Cho and asked the people to stop conflicts over him. Social rifts are going on in South Korea over whether it was right for Moon to have picked Cho as justice minister.

Moon said, meanwhile, that he has no plan to push for constitutional amendment himself.

lcd@yna.co.kr
