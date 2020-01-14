Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) Moon urges prosecution's self-reform, saying it's still powerful
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday the state prosecution is still powerful despite a set of legislative measures to reform the organization.
He called for Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to push for "self-reform" while speaking at his New Year's press conference at Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon urges Japan to consult on wartime forced labor issue
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called on Japan on Tuesday to present its own ideas to resolve the issue of compensating World War II forced labor victims.
He pointed out that South Korean government officials, lawmakers and civic groups are making lots of efforts to resolve the problem and improve Seoul-Tokyo relations.
(2nd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Tuesday to expand inter-Korean cooperation, saying it could be conducive to drumming up international support for sanctions relief for the communist neighbor.
Speaking at his New Year's press conference, he made it clear that South Korea will not sit idle waiting for Pyongyang-Washington dialogue to bear fruit.
S. Korea delivers US$5.7 mln in humanitarian aid to N.K. this month: U.N.
SEOUL -- South Korea has donated US$5.73 million in humanitarian assistance for North Korea so far this year to help the impoverished country improve its public health situation and restore villages still reeling from the aftermath of typhoons, U.N. data showed Tuesday.
According to the data released by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, South Korea has delivered $4 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) and another $1.7 million to the North's Red Cross Society as of Friday.
(2nd LD) U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
WASHINGTON/SEJONG -- The United States said Monday it is keeping South Korea on a list of countries to monitor for currency practices.
The U.S. Treasury Department published the decision in a semiannual report to Congress, which also included nine other countries, including China, Japan and Germany, in the monitoring list. China had previously been listed as a currency manipulator.
Trump sends congratulatory message for Korean American Day
LOS ANGELES -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sent a congratulatory message for Korean American Day, noting the contributions Korean Americans have made to the country, the South Korean consulate in Los Angeles said.
In 2005, the U.S. Congress passed a resolution to commemorate Jan. 13 as the day the first wave of Korean immigrants arrived in Hawaii in 1903 to work on sugarcane plantations.
S. Korea, U.S. still apart on comprehensive defense deal: Seoul envoy
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States remain apart on reaching a "comprehensive" deal on sharing the costs for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's chief negotiator said Monday.
Jeong Eun-bo made the remark to reporters upon arriving at Dulles International Airport ahead of the sixth round of defense cost sharing negotiations slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Seoul, Moscow to hold 3rd round of FTA talks on service sector
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it plans to hold the third round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with Russia in the service and investment segments this week, as the country endeavors to diversify its trade portfolio amid protectionism.
The two will hold the meeting in Moscow from Wednesday to Friday with a goal to strike the deal this year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Teen phenom becomes 1st S. Korean figure skater to win Winter Youth Olympics gold
SEOUL -- Powered by a clean routine, teen sensation You Young has become the first South Korean figure skater to capture a gold medal at the Winter Youth Olympics.
You earned 140.49 points in free skating in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Monday (local time), for a combined score of 214 to win the ladies' singles title. Her two closest competitors, Russia's Kseniia Sinitsyna and Anna Frolova, were both undone by miscues in their own free programs.
Seoul stocks up 0.7 pct late Tuesday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded 0.7 percent higher Tuesday morning ahead of the signing of a trade deal between the United States and China, with top market cap Samsung Electronics hitting a fresh record high.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 15.59 points to reach 2,244.85 as of 11:20 a.m.
