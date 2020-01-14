Go to Contents
6.1 bln K-pop tweets globally in 2019

14:40 January 14, 2020

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Twitter Inc. said Tuesday that 6.1 billion tweets were created last year globally about K-pop.

The number is up 15 percent from 5.3 billion tweets a year earlier, according to the U.S. microblogging website.

Some of the top 20 countries that tweeted the most about K-pop in 2019 include Thailand, other Asian countries and some in South America.

This photo, provided by Twitter Inc. on Jan. 14, 2020, shows the top 10 countries that tweeted most about K-pop in 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop sensation BTS (@bts_twt) was the most retweeted account in 2019 worldwide, followed by other boy bands -- EXO (@weareoneEXO) and GOT7 (@GOT7Official), the company said.

Twitter said it has hosted a total of 67 events last year with various K-pop bands and artists, connecting fans globally through exclusive interviews.

