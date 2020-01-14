6.1 bln K-pop tweets globally in 2019
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Twitter Inc. said Tuesday that 6.1 billion tweets were created last year globally about K-pop.
The number is up 15 percent from 5.3 billion tweets a year earlier, according to the U.S. microblogging website.
Some of the top 20 countries that tweeted the most about K-pop in 2019 include Thailand, other Asian countries and some in South America.
K-pop sensation BTS (@bts_twt) was the most retweeted account in 2019 worldwide, followed by other boy bands -- EXO (@weareoneEXO) and GOT7 (@GOT7Official), the company said.
Twitter said it has hosted a total of 67 events last year with various K-pop bands and artists, connecting fans globally through exclusive interviews.
