S. Korea lowers travel alert for Bolivia amid signs of political stability
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday lowered a travel alert for Bolivia, except for the country's Island of the Sun, amid signs of stability in the South American country once gripped by civil unrest from last year's disputed election results.
The ministry downgraded the alert to "caution," the lowest of the four-tier warning system, from the previous "restraint," while maintaining the second-highest level of "withdrawal recommendation" for the island.
The ministry said that the adjustment was made in consideration of the recent improvement in political situations, the transportation of food and other commodities, and public security in the country.
Bolivia went through a period of serious instability due to civil protests in the wake of disputed election results in October last year that led then President Evo Morales to resign after nearly 14 years in power.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)