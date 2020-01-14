BTS launches 'Connect' art project in London
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop stars BTS on Tuesday launched a series of art exhibitions in collaboration with 22 contemporary artists from around the world ahead of the release of its new album next month.
The project called Connect. BTS will show artworks that "resonate with the BTS philosophy" of love, connection and diversity in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York for three months, according to the project's website.
The London event began at the Serpentine Gallery on Tuesday with Danish artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen's digital recreation of an ancient forest, titled "Catharsis."
The show is set to open in Berlin on Wednesday, in Buenos Aires next Tuesday, in Seoul on Jan. 28 and in New York on Feb. 4.
BTS will collaborate with 22 renowned artists, including British sculptor Antony Gormley and Argentinian installation artist Tomas Saraceno.
"This project aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, the material and immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, and theory and practice," the website said.
The seven-member group is scheduled to release its new album, "Map of the Soul: 7," on Feb. 21.
