Pompeo says U.S. does not pose security risk to N. Korea

"The weapons systems that they have do pose a real risk. America doesn't pose a security risk to the North Koreans," Pompeo said. "We want a brighter future for them. And if we can get the right arrangement, if we can get the sequence right, and we can have serious conversations about it, I still hold out hope that we can convince Chairman Kim to move away from the nuclear weapons as their great wall of protection and convince them that there is a brighter, even more secure posture that they can have without those nuclear weapons ... I hope we have a successful 2020."