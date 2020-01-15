Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:01 January 15, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-6 Sunny 10

Incheon 01/-5 Sunny 10

Suwon 03/-6 Sunny 10

Cheongju 03/-4 Sunny 0

Daejeon 04/-4 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 04/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-3 Sunny 20

Gwangju 05/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/05 Sunny 20

Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 10

Busan 08/00 Sunny 0

