Wednesday's weather forecast
09:01 January 15, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-6 Sunny 10
Incheon 01/-5 Sunny 10
Suwon 03/-6 Sunny 10
Cheongju 03/-4 Sunny 0
Daejeon 04/-4 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 04/-8 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-3 Sunny 20
Gwangju 05/-2 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/05 Sunny 20
Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 10
Busan 08/00 Sunny 0
(END)