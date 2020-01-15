Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks

Seoul stocks open lower on tech losses

09:24 January 15, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks and other market heavyweights, on news that an interim Sino-American trade deal does not remove tariffs on Chinese goods.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 12.27 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,226.61 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps slid into negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 1.33 percent.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.89 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.29 percent, and Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, was down 0.11 percent.

In contrast, top portal operator Naver gained 0.52 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,160.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.6 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK