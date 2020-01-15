Human Rights Watch urges Seoul to speak up on N.K.'s human rights situation
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- An international rights group has urged the South Korean government to speak up on North Korea's human rights situation, saying the absence of international pressure is empowering totalitarianism in the communist nation.
In its World Report 2020 released Tuesday, the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said, "North Korea remains one of the most repressive countries in the world," with leader Kim Jong-un "using threats of execution, arbitrary punishment of crimes, and detention and forced labor to maintain fearful obedience."
Despite such dire situations, South Korea and other key countries are failing to address the issue, it said.
"President Moon Jae-in's administration has still not clearly enunciated its policy on North Korean human rights issues in the context of its new diplomatic opening with Pyongyang," the report said.
In November, a U.N. committee adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights abuses, but in a departure from previous years, South Korea did not co-propose the resolution, citing the "current political situation on the Korean Peninsula."
John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, denounced Seoul's North Korea policy as "flawed," claiming that it is based on the hope that overlooking Pyongyang's crimes will increase inter-Korean engagement and dialogue."
"The North Korean government is never going to improve its human rights record unless the world demands it, and South Korea needs to lead the rallying cry for that to happen," he said.
The North has bristled at such criticism of its human rights situation, calling it a U.S.-led attempt to undermine the regime.
