Seoul stocks snap 4-day winning streak on profit-taking
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks took a breather on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors cashed in gains recent amid lingering concerns over a Sino-American trade deal. The South Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 7.9 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 2,230.98. Trade volume was moderate at 734 million shares worth 5.8 trillion won (US$5 billion), with gainers far outnumbering losers 513 to 279.
Foreign offloaded a net 86 billion won to end their eight-day buying binge. Institutions sold a net 244 billion won, while individuals scooped up a net 313 billion won.
The index opened lower as investors parsed reports that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will remain in place even after a preliminary trade deal scheduled to be signed later in the day.
"Investors attempted to cash in part of recent gains ahead of the signing of a phase-one trade agreement (between the United States and China)," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.
The KOSPI hit an almost nine-month high on Tuesday, driven by a continued rally in chipmakers and other market heavyweights ahead of the signing of the interim U.S.-China trade deal.
In Seoul, large-cap shares were mixed.
Chipmakers took a breather after a week-long rally as investors sought to profit from recent gains.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics lost 1.67 percent to end at 59,000 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.29 percent to close at 98,200 won.
Bio shares were in negative terrain, with pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics decreasing 0.11 percent to 434,500 won. Celltrion lost 0.84 percent, hitting 176,500 won.
In contrast, leading game publisher NCsoft added 1.48 percent to close at a 52-week high of 619,000 won, on the back of the continued popularity of its mobile games.
Shares of Kakao, the operator of South Korea's largest messaging app, Kakao Talk, traded 1.8 percent higher to end at a yearly high of 170,000 won on the back of a rosy quarterly earnings outlook.
Auto shares were mixed. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.86 percent to 115,000 won, while its smaller sister company, Kia Motor, was 0.12 percent higher at 41,200 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis was up 0.41 percent at 245,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,157.00 to the U.S. greenback, down 1.6 won from the previous session's close.
