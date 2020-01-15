Go to Contents
LG Electronics to open robotics lab in Boston

16:12 January 15, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it will open a robotics lab in the United States to boost its competitiveness in bot technologies.

LG's new robotics lab, set to open later this month in Boston, will allow its researchers to better check the latest robotics technologies.

To beef up its robotics research, LG will also collaborate with Kim Sang-bae, a renowned robot scientist and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor who has been leading MIT Biomimetics Robotics Lab since 2012.

LG Electronics chief technology officer Park Il-pyung (C), Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Kim Sang-bae (R) and LG's robot research center chief Baek Seung-min pose at LG's R&D building in Seoul on on Jan. 14, 2020, in this photo provided by LG Electronics. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Using the MIT lab's infrastructure, LG Electronics said it plans to research and enhance robot's manipulation abilities, such as picking up and moving objects.

"We expect to see great synergy since LG is good at emotion recognition and navigation technologies, while Kim is a renowned scientist in four-legged walking robots and object manipulation technologies," the company said in a release.

In recent years, LG Electronics has been focusing on bolstering its robotics business, acquiring bot manufacturing and developing firms. LG Electronics CEO Brian Kwon said at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week that the company will pursue production of bots for consumer use.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

