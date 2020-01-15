Yonhap News Summary
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his unswerving push for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, delivering a message to ethnic Koreans living in the United States.
He pointed out that 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in his statement for an annual Korean American Day event held in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (local time), according to Cheong Wa Dae. It was read by Ambassador to Washington Lee Soo-hyuck on behalf of the president.
S. Korea, U.S. carried out more combined exercises than before in 2019: Seoul defense chief
SEOUL -- Combined military exercises between South Korea and the United States conducted last year did not shrink either in number or strength, compared with previous years, even though some were modified to back diplomatic efforts with North Korea, Seoul's defense minister said Wednesday.
Jeong Kyeong-doo made the remarks in a congratulatory message at the two-day conference that began in Seoul on the day. The forum, under the subject of peace on the Korean Peninsula, is co-organized by the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy and the U.S.' Brookings Institution.
Nuclear envoy heads to U.S. to discuss ways to bolster inter-Korean exchanges within sanctions regime
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy said Wednesday that he will discuss with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun ways to bolster inter-Korean exchanges within the framework of sanctions.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remark as he headed to Washington a day after President Moon Jae-in called for expanding cross-border exchanges to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table.
Navy's sea salvage unit conducts annual winter training
SEOUL -- Braving freezing temperatures, the Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit (SSU) launched its annual wintertime training as part of efforts to maintain full operational readiness, officials said Wednesday.
Around 70 members of the special unit kicked off the three-day training in and around waters off South Korea's southern port of Jinhae on Tuesday that focuses on honing skills for conducting operations underwater.
Human Rights Watch urges Seoul to speak up on N.K.'s human rights situation
SEOUL -- An international rights group has urged the South Korean government to speak up on North Korea's human rights situation, saying the absence of international pressure is empowering totalitarianism in the communist nation.
In its World Report 2020 released Tuesday, the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said, "North Korea remains one of the most repressive countries in the world," with leader Kim Jong-un "using threats of execution, arbitrary punishment of crimes, and detention and forced labor to maintain fearful obedience."
BTS' music label Big Hit expanding business portfolio after successful year
SEOUL -- Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of K-pop super band BTS, is scrambling to expand its business portfolio of K-pop artists following a sensationally successful year in 2019.
A media report said earlier this week that Big Hit is on its way to acquire and merge with Pledis Entertainment, home to an army of popular K-pop bands including NU'EST and Seventeen.
Long working hours, falling wages threaten S. Korea's gig economy workers
SEOUL -- Platform workers, the lifeblood of the country's emerging gig platforms that offer delivery, ride-hailing and housekeeping services, are often exposed to dire working conditions such as low pay and long working hours, a study showed Wednesday.
In contrast to the notion the lifestyle would give workers the freedom to choose their work schedules, a study by the National Human Rights Commission showed that gig economy workers often worked as much as full-time employees but faced job uncertainties and low wages.
