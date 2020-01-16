Korean-language dailies

-- Underground water at 5 U.S. military bases contaminated with carcinogen (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Naturalized national basketball player suffers from daily torrent of racist texts (Kookmin Daily)

-- Senior Cheong Wa Dae official hints at real estate transaction approval system (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecution expected to oppose justice ministry-proposed reorganization of prosecution (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae mentions approved home trading system, sparking debate over excessive control (Segye Times)

-- Liberal judges to criticize Cheong Wa Dae for denying constitution (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae considers unconstitutional rule, telling people to buy homes after approval (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rival parties begin race for parliamentary elections with campaign pledges (Hankyoreh)

-- Cheong Wa Dae hints at approved trade system for real estate market (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Return of foreign investors jumps 35 times while KOSPI climbs only 3.5 times (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- At last, Cheong Wa Dae pulls out real estate transaction approval system (Korea Economic Daily)

