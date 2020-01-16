Go to Contents
06:59 January 16, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Underground water at 5 U.S. military bases contaminated with carcinogen (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Naturalized national basketball player suffers from daily torrent of racist texts (Kookmin Daily)
-- Senior Cheong Wa Dae official hints at real estate transaction approval system (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecution expected to oppose justice ministry-proposed reorganization of prosecution (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae mentions approved home trading system, sparking debate over excessive control (Segye Times)
-- Liberal judges to criticize Cheong Wa Dae for denying constitution (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae considers unconstitutional rule, telling people to buy homes after approval (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rival parties begin race for parliamentary elections with campaign pledges (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae hints at approved trade system for real estate market (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Return of foreign investors jumps 35 times while KOSPI climbs only 3.5 times (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- At last, Cheong Wa Dae pulls out real estate transaction approval system (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP's bigwigs zero in on races they want to win (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul considering Strait of Hormuz assistance from 'multiple angles' (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul reaffirms focus on NK engagement (Korea Times)
(END)

